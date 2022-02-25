Streets of St. Petersburg
Date: Sunday, February 27th
Round: 1/17
Race laps: 100
Total race distance: 180 miles/289.68 km
Length: 1.8 miles/2.89 km
Number of turns: 14
Remaining session start times:
- Practice 2: Saturday, 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. ET
- Qualifying: Saturday, 12:30 – 1:45 p.m. ET
- Warm Up: Saturday, 8:45 – 9:15 a.m. ET
- Green Flag: Sunday, 12:25 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Sunday, 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC
|Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 16th, 1:01.7267 “We are all finished with the first session of the year. I thought we had a pretty different car than what we brought last year and it was definitely better in some areas. It seems like we just didn’t really get the lap time out of it. I kind of had a messy session, having to pit after three laps to fix an issue. Once I got to go back out, it kind of ruined the run a little bit. So we lost a little bit of pace, but we will dig into it. I think there is plenty of room to improve tomorrow.”
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 20th, 1:01.8297 “It is the first session of the year and a completely new package, so it was time to see if it worked or didn’t work. The pace wasn’t quite there today, so it’s something we will need to take a look at for this weekend and for future street courses. We will try another approach. We need to see where we are lacking and try to make the car better. Practice 2 is going to be all about trying to optimize our qualifying car to have the best starting position for the race. We will see where we stack up and then give them hell in the race.”
|Taylor Kiel – President
|“It is great to be back racing again. It’s a long offseason, so happy to be back with the fans and the sunshine is amazing. I don’t think we rolled off very stron but we made continual improvements throughout the session. Unfortunately you only get one set of tires in this initial practice. We have some momentum heading into tonight, and we will sit down to debrief and make the cars better for tomorrow. I think we are in the window, just didn’t quite hit it right out of the box.”