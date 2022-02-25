Practice 1: 20th, 1:01.8297 “It is the first session of the year and a completely new package, so it was time to see if it worked or didn’t work. The pace wasn’t quite there today, so it’s something we will need to take a look at for this weekend and for future street courses. We will try another approach. We need to see where we are lacking and try to make the car better. Practice 2 is going to be all about trying to optimize our qualifying car to have the best starting position for the race. We will see where we stack up and then give them hell in the race.”