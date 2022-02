Notes from NTT INDYCAR SERIES testing at Sebring International Raceway on February 15, 2022 A total of 15 drivers, representing six teams, shared the 1.7-mile, 10-turn Club Circuit. With several 90-degree corners, varying surface materials, and bumps in the heavy braking areas, the shorter of the two circuits at the former US Army Air Base…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.