Staffing Leader to Also Return as Season-Long Associate Sponsor for Lundgaard and Rahal

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (January 10, 2022) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that industrial staffing giant PeopleReady has returned to the team as primary sponsor of rookie of the year candidate Christian Lundgaard’s entry for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 29, 2022. PeopleReady, who first joined the team in 2020, has also expanded their partnership to include primary sponsorship of Lundgaard’s No. 30 Honda-powered entry at the XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway on March 20 and the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on September 11.

PeopleReady’s first experience with RLL as a primary sponsor earned them a place in the history books when Takuma Sato piloted the No. 30 PeopleReady Honda to victory in the world-famous Indy 500 on August 23, 2020. The staffing leader hopes to again make racing history during Lundgaard’s rookie campaign and through other initiatives to be announced later.

Lundgaard’s full-season participation in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is much-anticipated after his series debut on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) in August 2021. Lundgaard, 20, from Hedensted, Denmark, had limited preparation before his debut but turned heads when he qualified on the second row in fourth place and went on to finish 12th despite a condensed event schedule and competitive field.

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on February 25-27. The 17-race schedule includes 13 races broadcast on NBC, with the remaining races on Peacock and USA Network. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.

QUOTEBOARD:

TARYN OWEN, president of PeopleReady: “PeopleReady is thrilled to continue our partnership with RLL this season. We’re focused on putting work and workforces within reach and making it faster and easier than ever before to connect people and work; as the primary sponsor for Christian Lundgaard, we’re looking forward to driving home the power of our mission and brand with race fans again this year.”

BOBBY RAHAL, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to not just continue our relationship with PeopleReady but to also grow the relationship to include primary sponsorship of Christian Lundgaard’s race car at Texas and Laguna Seca in addition to the Indy 500. It has been a fantastic relationship since Day 1. Of course, winning the Indy 500 for them in their first racing event to be a primary sponsor in 2020 was a real accomplishment for both of our organizations. We have continued to work together since that time and been able to enhance the partnership with other opportunities. We look forward to a very successful year together in 2022, especially with Christian driving the car, and are excited to continue to grow the relationship in coming years.”

PATRICK BEHARELLE, CEO of TrueBlue, parent company of PeopleReady: “With the addition of rookie of the year candidate, Christian Lundgaard, we are looking forward to an exciting season alongside RLL. Being a force for good on and off the track is something we’re especially proud of and we are excited to continue to amplify our mission with the racing community and fans.”

About PeopleReady



PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and its skilled trades division focuses on providing highly skilled tradespeople. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, energy, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com or www.skilled.peopleready.com.

About Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing



Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Hilliard, Ohio and Brownsburg, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2022, the team begins its 31st year of competition and will attempt to add to its 29 Indy car wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice and the 2020 Indy 500 with Takuma Sato — their 33 poles, 108 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 – Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. From 2014-2021, BMW Team RLL competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program and brought their total to 22 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 28 poles and 91 podium finishes as well as a second-place finish in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017. The team was also the 2020 Michelin Endurance Champions. For 2022, BMW M Team RLL will compete in the GTD Pro class while simultaneously ramping up for a two-car program in the much-anticipated LMDh class of IMSA for 2023.