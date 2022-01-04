BROWNSBURG, Ind. (January 4, 2022) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced today that Bortek Industries, Inc., a Pennsylvania-based leading distributor of industrial cleaning and infrastructure maintenance equipment solutions has joined the team as an associate sponsor beginning with the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The company logo will be featured on the No. 30 entry for rookie Christian Lundgaard as well as his transporter and race suit.

“I was introduced to Jeff (Boarman), the president of Bortek Industries, Inc. through one of my partners at our Honda dealership in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and we are excited to have them become a partner of our race team,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “Jeff came to a few races last season and had a chance to see our operation and get an inside look at the sport. We already knew about Bortek, having been a user of their products at our dealership so it is exciting to take the relationship to a whole new level. Bortek has been involved with other types of racing, so we are pleased they partnered with us to get involved with INDYCAR racing.”



“Our involvement with the race team all started with Bobby Rahal Automotive Group, whom we’ve been in business with for over 20 years,” added Jeff Boarman, President of Bortek Industries, Inc. “I’ve always admired the leadership and the culture of the group of dealerships and the excellence they pursue. The more I was exposed to the race team, I saw the same culture and a team that is growing and investing in itself and continuing to align with blue-chip brands. I was born in Indianapolis, am a third-generation fan of the Indianapolis 500 and have wanted to be involved with INDYCAR my whole life so it was a natural fit. For me, it’s great that there is a presence with both Bortek Industries and the Bobby Rahal Automotive Group dealerships in Pennsylvania, and in INDYCAR. Being associated with RLL and Bobby Rahal in particular, puts us on a whole new level in our pursuit of excellence.”



The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on February 25-27. The 17-race schedule includes 13 races broadcast on NBC, with the remaining races on Peacock and USA Network. For more information about the series or team, visit www.indycar.com and www.rahal.com.