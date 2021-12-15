INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 15, 2021) — Reigning and 14-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES Champions Chip Ganassi Racing, Jimmie Johnson – driver of the No. 48 Carvana Honda – and leading online auto retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) announced today that Johnson will contest the Indianapolis 500 as part of the full NTT INDYCAR SERIES season in 2022. Johnson also unveiled the new livery of the No. 48 Carvana Honda on NBC’s TODAY this morning, and confirmed Carvana will return as the primary sponsor for his sophomore season.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion competed the 12 road and street circuits in 2021 scoring a career-best finish of 17th at the Long Beach Grand Prix. In August, Johnson tested the oval at Texas Motor Speedway and completed the INDYCAR Rookie Orientation Program at Indianapolis Motor Speedway shortly after the season concluded.

“I’m really excited about this next chapter of my career and competing in the No. 48 with Carvana for the 2022 season,” said Johnson. “The safety of these cars has come so far, and after I tested the ovals at Texas and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, I realized this was a challenge I wanted to undertake. I’m thankful for Chip, Carvana and all who made this possible. Last season was so incredible for me and I made a lot of progress, so I know I can be competitive on tracks that I have experience on. I can’t wait to be part of the Indianapolis 500, it’s a childhood dream come true.”

“Chip Ganassi Racing and Jimmie Johnson are ideal partners and we’re excited to watch Jimmie race the full season in 2022,” said Carvana Chief Brand Officer Ryan Keeton. “Our entire Carvana crew is inspired by Jimmie’s commitment as he’s forged this new path in his racing career. Carvana has always stood for challenging the status quo and we see that same drive and passion in Jimmie.”

Carvana has strengthened its commitment with Chip Ganassi Racing this season and will be the primary partner and livery for all but one of the scheduled races, with The American Legion colors on the No. 48 at Iowa Speedway in July.

“We are very happy about Jimmie running the whole 2022 season and that Carvana will be on nearly all of those races,” said Team Owner Chip Ganassi. “I am looking forward to seeing Jimmie get back on the track after having a year under his belt. With all the experience he has on ovals from his NASCAR career and adding it to his 2021 experience in an Indy car, we think the INDYCAR ovals will play right into his strength. I can’t wait for the 2022 season to begin.”

Source: Team PR