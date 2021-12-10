Plainfield, IL – (December 10, 2021) – Dale Coyne Racing and Vasser Sullivan Racing have mutually agreed to bring their NTT INDYCAR SERIES partnership to a close.

Dale Coyne Racing:

“We’ve had a great and successful time with our partners at Vasser Sullivan Racing and we appreciate everything Jimmy and Sulli have done and brought to the team and our #18 entry. We’re grateful for these last four seasons with them. We understand that they want to focus on their sportscar endeavors, and we wish them continued success with their factory Lexus deal and the best of luck in their future projects.”

Vasser Sullivan Racing:

“Vasser Sullivan Racing wants to thank Dale (Coyne) for his partnership over the last four seasons. We reaffirm our desire to compete in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and wish Dale and the Dale Coyne Racing team the best of luck in the future.”