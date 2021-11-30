PORTLAND, Ore. (Nov. 30, 2021) – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, featuring the stars and cars of the Indianapolis 500, returns to Portland International Raceway (PIR) on September 2-4, 2022, for the Grand Prix of Portland. Beginning at 10 a.m. PT tomorrow (Wednesday, Dec. 1), 3-Day tickets go on sale to the public online at portlandgp.com or by calling 503-400-6070.



3-Day Grandstand seats, 3-Day General Admission, 3-Day Pit and Paddock passes, and 3-Day Parking passes all will be available for purchase starting tomorrow. Single day tickets for individual Friday, Saturday or Sunday entry only will be released in 2022.



“The Grand Prix of Portland will be the fourth visit by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to PIR since 2018, building into a new annual tradition on the Pacific Northwest sports calendar on Labor Day weekend. INDYCAR and its drivers have put on an awesome show with the championship battle coming down to the wire after a late season stop in Portland,” said Jerry Jensen, general manager of Green Savoree Portland, LLC, which owns and operates the event at PIR as well as June’s recently announced NASCAR Xfinity Series race.



“Purchasing 3-Day Grandstand seats now provides access to reserved seating with the best vantage points of the racing action around PIR.”



Grandstand seats are available at three price points. 3-Day Gold located in Grandstand K is $165 per seat which includes a Paddock Pass with purchase, 3-Day Silver for Grandstands C2, C3 and C4 is $105, and 3-Day Bronze for seats in Grandstands G, H and J is $85.



The grandstand pricing includes gate admission. 3-Day General Admission is $65. In addition to the Pit and Paddock passes, the Champions Club and Champions Club+ options are on sale now to further enhance the race weekend experience.



For a limited time and in limited quantities, the Champions Club membership includes a NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock Pass and offers premium access and exclusive benefits such as a personalized event credential, pre-race grid walk, a photograph with the winner’s trophy, and more. Champions Club+ includes all the above benefits plus a Pit Pass which provides access to pitlane during practice and qualifying sessions.



A Paddock Pass offers entry to “the locker room of motorsports” to get up close to the drivers, cars and teams throughout the weekend working in their transporter area before taking the green flag. 3-Day Broadacre Parking is available for $50.



Those who buy 3-Day Gold Grandstand seats (Grandstand K) also have the exclusive option to purchase a 3-Day Infield Parking pass for $50. RV Club spaces, which include eight General Admission and Paddock Passes, are available in limited supply for $1,200 in trackside spaces and $1,000 for second row spots. Purchasers should act fast as the RV Club will sell out.



The Grand Prix of Portland offers a tremendous family value and experience. Children 12 and under receive free general admission to the event and complimentary access to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Paddock throughout the weekend when accompanied by a ticketed adult.



All ticket pricing and options are posted online at portlandgp.com. Stay up to speed on the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ annual visit to Portland on social media all year long by following #PortlandGP or by signing up for the E-Club on the website. The complete weekend schedule for the Grand Prix of Portland will be released in 2022. NASCAR Xfinity Series event 2-Day tickets for June 3-4, 2022, are also available now at portlandgp.com.