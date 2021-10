By Steve Wittich Good morning from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We are on-site for a pair of historic Rookie Orientation Programs (ROP), with drivers with entirely different experience levels on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. In the No. 28 DHL Honda, Grosjean turned his first-ever oval laps on the 2.5-mile oval. In the No. 48…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.