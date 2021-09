Front Row Start for Dixon, Honda at Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Outgoing series champion Scott Dixon qualifies second for INDYCAR season-ending Acura Grand Prix of Long BeachChampionship leader Alex Palou qualifies 10th, Honda driver seeking his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES titleHonda clinched 10th Manufacturers’ Championship – and fourth consecutive title – last weekend…



