Streets of Long Beach

Date: Sunday, September 26th

Round: 16/16

Race laps: 85 laps

Total race distance: 167.28 miles/269.21 km

Length: 1.96 miles/3.19 km

Number of turns: 11

Remaining Session start times:

Warm Up: Sunday, 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. ET Green Flag: Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET

TUNE IN:

Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice 2: 7th, 1:08.4887

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 2: 1st, 1:08.6223

1st, 1:08.6223 Round 2: 6th, 1:08.6294

6th, 1:08.6294 Firestone Fast Six: 5th, 1:08.7461

Starting Position: 5th

“Today was a good session. It was bit of a mess in the end, but I thought we had a good first round with clean laps to end P1 in that session. In Round 2, we didn’t really get to do a full lap with so many yellow flags. We got through and we were definitely quick enough. Then in Round 3, it didn’t seem to come together. I hit the wall slightly, but it didn’t really bend anything so I don’t think that was the reason. We’ve just been struggling in the Fast Six this season to get the tires switched on. Obviously, you always want the pole, but it was a good session. Fifth is a good spot for tomorrow and that’s where we want to be. You can have a good race from there and I’m happy with that.”

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Practice 2: 8th, 1:08.5105

Qualifying:

Round 1, Group 1: 4th, 1:08.7717

4th, 1:08.7717 Round 2: 8th, 1:08.8339

Starting Position: 8th

“The No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet has been strong. We didn’t roll off the best on Friday but I think we made some really good changes and kept improving throughout the weekend. We had enough for the Firestone Fast Six. We should have been in the Fast Six. It is disappointing to get left out by a very odd call. All we can do is come back tomorrow, try to win the race and hopefully the rest falls into place.”

Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP

“It was a good session for the team. Certainly not where we wanted to be on the No. 5 side. Felix qualified in the Firestone Fast Six and ended fifth, which is a great start. He will have a good opportunity tomorrow. With Pato, we are still looking into it and trying to understand how we didn’t advance, given the local yellow condition. We are looking at the rulebook and checking the timing and scoring data. The results are official, so there is nothing we can do about it now. We will roll off eighth tomorrow and we’ve got Dixon and Newgarden starting 1-2 and Palou just behind us. We’re in the game, we have a good shot tomorrow, and we will make the most of it.”