By Steve Wittich Firstly and most importantly, please keep Patrick in your thoughts. His mother passed away last night, and he is on his way home to Alton, Illinois. Fast 12 penalties? The penalty/lack of penalty for Ed Jones, Felix Rosenqvist, and James Hinchcliffe, who each set their quickest laps on their final laps of…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.