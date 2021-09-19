McLaren Racing and Arrow Electronics announce long-term partnership extension with McLaren F1 and Arrow McLaren SP teams

September 19, 2021

McLaren Racing and Arrow Electronics, the global technology and innovation business, today announced a long-term multi-year partnership extension which will see Arrow continue to support McLaren in its drive to achieve success with the McLaren Formula 1 and Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar teams. Arrow Electronics will continue as title sponsor of Arrow McLaren SP, while it continues as a partner of the McLaren F1 team.

Since 2019, the partnership between Arrow Electronics and McLaren Racing has enabled the two organizatons to put a shared belief in technology and innovation to at the centre of a joint commitment to drive progress and bring services and solutions to the team and their respective networks.

Today’s news follows the announcement in August that McLaren Racing was acquiring a majority stake in Arrow McLaren SP. Arrow Electronics branding will continue to be represented on the McLaren F1 race cars and drivers, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, and the Arrow McLaren SP race cars and drivers, Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing said:



“Arrow Electronics is a valued partner of McLaren Racing across both our Formula 1 and IndyCar programs. This long-term partnership extension is a great reflection of the strong relationship we have been building and the productivity of our partnership since the beginning in 2019. With our recent majority investment in Arrow McLaren SP and Arrow’s deep involvement in the team since 2015, our partnership is strengthened further as we progress on our common journey and shared ambitions to win together.”

Mike Long, Chairman, President and CEO, Arrow Electronics said:

“Arrow Electronics is committed to innovation in automotive and transportation technologies. Our engineers work side-by-side with the race team, and we couldn’t be happier with the strength of our teams’ positions in both IndyCar and Formula 1. We look forward to many more wins together on and off the track.”

Sam Schmidt, Partner, Arrow McLaren SP said:

“The entire team is looking forward to our continued journey with Arrow Electronics. I am excited that they will continue as a key part of this team as we take the next steps toward regularly competing for wins and championships. They have not only been a part of Arrow McLaren SP since 2015 but also a big part of my own life, as they have been instrumental in our efforts to better the lives of people with paralysis. Arrow has been a great partner in developing the semi-autonomous SAM Car program and other exciting projects. We wouldn’t be where we are without their support.”