Ed Jones Race Summary:

Ed Jones piloted the No. 18 SealMaster – Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan Honda to a 10 th place finish in the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey in Monterey, CA.



place finish in the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey in Monterey, CA. Jones qualified 14 th on the 2.258-mile, 11-turn, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca permanent road course.



on the 2.258-mile, 11-turn, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca permanent road course. He lost a couple of places on the opening lap, however quickly recovered and as various pit strategies played out he was sitting in third when he made his first pit stop.



When he rejoined the race, Jones was in a tough spot and lost several positions.



However, he continued to drive hard, and again, as the pit strategies played out was in fourth when he made his second stop.



He came back out in 14 th place, worked his way up to 10 th before making his final stop.



place, worked his way up to 10 before making his final stop. Jones reentered the race in 10th where he remained until the checkered flag..

Ed Jones Race Quote:

“I feel that we had a top-six car. We lost a few positions at the start of the race, made them back up and it was looking good. After the first stop we came out in a difficult position and were a bit defenseless. We recovered to get back to 10th, which is good. I’m looking forward to Long Beach



Ed Jones Fast Facts:

This was Jones’ third top-10 finish of the season. His best finish is sixth at Nashville. He placed ninth at Detroit Race 1.



This is his best finish in two starts at Laguna Seca. In his Laguna Seca debut he finished 23rrd in 2019.



The 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey was Jones’ 62nd career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start.



Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.



In 62 career INDYCAR SERIES starts, Jones has earned 17 top-10 finishes including three podium performances, third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018. Jones’ best qualifying position is fourth, Detroit Race 1 this year, the Indianapolis 500 in 2019 and the Detroit Race 2 in 2018.



Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.



Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.



Next Race:

The final race of the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, Round 16, will be the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Sept. 24-26, on the 1.968-mile, 11-turn temporary street circuit in Long Beach, CA. The race will be broadcast live, September 26, on NBCSN at 3:00 p.m. ET.