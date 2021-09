The tow out for Saturday’s practice session at Laguna Seca. TSO Photo by Patrick By Patrick Stephan (@TSO_Patrick) The only practice session of the day got started promptly at 10:45am with the air temp at 64 and the track at 86F. The track temp will climb through the session as the sun burned off a…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.