By Patrick Stephan Colton Herta wins 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey NTT Pole Award. Penske Entertainment: Chris Jones This is Colton Herta’s third pole of 2021 (St. Pete and Nashville). It’s his 7th career pole in 47 races – 2019-Road America, Portland, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca; 2020-Mid-Ohio-2; 2021-St. Petersburg, Nashville. Herta started from the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.