“Great turnaround by the Arrow McLaren SP team to gain speed overnight and give ourselves a shot in qualifying today. Felix narrowly missed out on a transfer position in Round 1 after a fuel miscalculation by the team cost him a third lap in qualifying. It’s unfortunate that he didn’t get a full shot at advancing but he can do a lot in the race tomorrow.



Pato fought hard to elevate himself and the No. 5 team to the Firestone Fast Six. Unfortunately a mistake in the corkscrew eliminated our shot at pole, but we are in a great position to fight. Tomorrow’s race will provide many strategies due to aggressive tire wear so it should be a fight to the end. We will continue to work hard overnight to improve our chances at a great result for both Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets tomorrow.”