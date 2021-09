By Patrick Stephan (@TSO_Patrick) First, the St. Petersburg City Council approved changes to the date for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg for 2022 and 2023. Per City Council documents the 2022 race weekend will be February 24-27 and the 2023 weekend will be March 2-5. File under OOPS! TSO has confirmed that Romain…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.