ED JONES

NO. 18 TEAM SEALMASTER – DALE COYNE WITH VASSER SULLIVAN

HONDA/DALLARA/FIRESTONE

Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Sept. 17-19, 2021

Ed Jones Summary:

Ed Jones will pilot the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan Honda in the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, September 17-19, on the 2.258-mile, 11-turn, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca permanent road course in Monterey, CA. Jones is coming off a strong performance in Portland where he qualified eighth and was in position for a podium finish when a late yellow flag hurt the team’s strategy. He finished 11th.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Career Statistics Seasons 4th Top-Five 3 Career Starts 61 Top-10 16 Wins 0 Poles 0 Podium 3 Laps Led 5 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Statistics Starts 14 Top-10 2 Wins 0 Poles 0 Podiums 0 Laps Led 4 Top-Five 0 2021 NTT INDYCAR Series Results Barber S/F 13/15 Detroit 2 S/F 11/17 St. Pete S/F 21/20 Road Am S/F 12/23 Texas 1 S/F 19/12 Mid-Ohio S/F 16/26 Texas 2 S/F 18/22 Nashville S/F 26/6 Indy GP S/F 9/14 IMS GP 2 S/F 16/14 Indy 500 S/F 11/28 Gateway S/F 12/24 Detroit 1 S/F 4/9 Portland S/F 18/23 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Results Starts 1 Best Start 18 (2019) 2019 S/F 18/23 Best Finish 23 (2019)