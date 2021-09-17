ED JONES
NO. 18 TEAM SEALMASTER – DALE COYNE WITH VASSER SULLIVAN
HONDA/DALLARA/FIRESTONE
Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Sept. 17-19, 2021
Ed Jones Summary:
Ed Jones will pilot the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan Honda in the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, September 17-19, on the 2.258-mile, 11-turn, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca permanent road course in Monterey, CA. Jones is coming off a strong performance in Portland where he qualified eighth and was in position for a podium finish when a late yellow flag hurt the team’s strategy. He finished 11th.
|NTT INDYCAR SERIES Career Statistics
|Seasons
|4th
|Top-Five
|3
|Career Starts
|61
|Top-10
|16
|Wins
|0
|Poles
|0
|Podium
|3
|Laps Led
|5
|2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Statistics
|Starts
|14
|Top-10
|2
|Wins
|0
|Poles
|0
|Podiums
|0
|Laps Led
|4
|Top-Five
|0
|2021 NTT INDYCAR Series Results
|Barber S/F
|13/15
|Detroit 2 S/F
|11/17
|St. Pete S/F
|21/20
|Road Am S/F
|12/23
|Texas 1 S/F
|19/12
|Mid-Ohio S/F
|16/26
|Texas 2 S/F
|18/22
|Nashville S/F
|26/6
|Indy GP S/F
|9/14
|IMS GP 2 S/F
|16/14
|Indy 500 S/F
|11/28
|Gateway S/F
|12/24
|Detroit 1 S/F
|4/9
|Portland S/F
|18/23
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Results
|Starts
|1
|Best Start
|18 (2019)
|2019 S/F
|18/23
|Best Finish
|23 (2019)
Ed Jones Fast Facts:
The 2021 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey will be Jones’ 62nd career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start and second at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
In his debut at Laguna Seca in 2019, Jones qualified 18th and finished 23rd.
Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.
In 61 career INDYCAR SERIES starts, Jones has earned 16 top-10 finishes including three podium performances, third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018. Jones’ best qualifying position is fourth, Detroit Race 1 this year, the Indianapolis 500 in 2019 and the Detroit Race 2 in 2018.
Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.
Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.
Next Race:
Round 15 of the 16-race 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will be the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. The race will be broadcast live, September 19, on NBC Network at 3:00 p.m. ET.