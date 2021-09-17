WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Date: Sunday, September 19th
Round: 15/16
Race laps: 90 laps
Total race distance: 212.61 miles/342.16 km
Length: 2.38 miles/3.60 km
Number of turns: 11
Remaining session start times:
- Practice 2: Saturday, 1:45 – 2:30 p.m. ET
- Qualifying: Saturday, 5:05 – 6:20 p.m. ET
- Warm Up: Sunday, 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. ET
- Green Flag: Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET
TUNE IN:
- Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 14th, 1:12.4982
“Today it was a bit messy during the first practice session. Not too messy, but we just didn’t roll off the truck exactly where we wanted to be today. The team will work to analyze everything tonight and we will come back and attack qualifying tomorrow. We know we can find more pace here so I’m excited to get back on track tomorrow.”
Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice 1: 16th, 1:12.7014
“Today wasn’t the best practice. Pato and I had a tough time getting the tires up to speed and we were pretty far down the order. I don’t think there is any reason to panic, we just need to understand where we are slow. This is one of those tracks where if you find a little grip, you find your confidence, and the lap time just comes. We will keep digging. It was kind of a messy session with a red flag and people going off the track. We will have a cleaner run tomorrow and get in the mix.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Practice 1 is complete here at Laguna Seca. It’s not exactly the start we wanted but fortunately the schedule this weekend allows another practice session before we qualify. With the red flag in the middle of the session, we didn’t quite get to peak performance so there is more pace to be had in our cars. We know what we need to fix, so the team is going to attack those items and put us in a good position to compete for pole tomorrow. It’s crunch time.”