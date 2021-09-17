

Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet



Practice 1: 16th, 1:12.7014



“Today wasn’t the best practice. Pato and I had a tough time getting the tires up to speed and we were pretty far down the order. I don’t think there is any reason to panic, we just need to understand where we are slow. This is one of those tracks where if you find a little grip, you find your confidence, and the lap time just comes. We will keep digging. It was kind of a messy session with a red flag and people going off the track. We will have a cleaner run tomorrow and get in the mix.”