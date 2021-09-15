Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, CA
3 p.m. EDT Sunday, September 19
NBC and NBC Peacock
IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM
Honda at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
- This weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey marks the return of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca after a one-year absence, as last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Indy car racing returned to the Monterey Peninsula in 2019, in a race won by Honda-powered rookie Colton Herta. Herta led 83 of 90 laps en route to his third win of the season and series Rookie of the Year honors.
- Honda teams and drivers also took part in nine Championship Auto Racing Teams [CART] events from 1994-2002, winning three.
- Honda’s first win at Laguna Seca came in 1996 with the famous pass in the “Corkscrew” corner by Alex Zanardi on future Honda IndyCar driver/team owner Bryan Herta. Zanardi’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Jimmy Vasser, claimed the win in 1997. Helio Castroneves led a 1-2-3 Honda sweep at Laguna Seca in 2000, with his Penske Racing teammate Gil de Ferran, second, and Dario Franchitti rounding out the top three for Team Green.
Manufacturer Competition
- Powering the top four finishers at last week’s Grand Prix of Portland, Honda increased its lead in the 2021 INDYCAR Manufacturers’ Championship to 95 points over rival Chevrolet (1,210-1,115). Honda drivers and teams have posted eight victories from 14 races this season. The company is seeking its fourth consecutive NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers’ Championship in 2021.
- In addition to Helio Castroneves’ historic win at the Indianapolis 500 in May, Honda race winners this year include championship contender Alex Palou in Portland last weekend, at Road America and at the season-opening Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. Marcus Ericsson won in Nashville and at the first race of the Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader weekend; while defending and six-time champion Scott Dixon won Texas Race; and Colton Herta claimed the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
- Seven wins in 2020 brought Honda the company’s ninth INDYCAR Manufacturers’ Championship, and third consecutive title, with Honda driver Dixon prevailing to win his sixth Drivers’ Championship. Dixon’s championship total is highest among active drivers in the series, and second all-time behind only A.J. Foyt’s seven titles.
- Honda’s Indy car win total of 260 in 25 years of North American open-wheel racing – including 14 Indianapolis 500 victories since 2003 – is unmatched by any other manufacturer in the same period.
Where to Watch
- Television coverage from the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey on NBC Peacock begins with the opening practice Saturday at 1:45 p.m. EDT, and continues through qualifying at 5 p.m. EDT.
- Live network television coverage Sunday’s 95-lap race starts at 3 p.m. EDT on NBC. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on NBC Peacock, the INDYCAR Radio Network, and carried by SiriusXM satellite radio.
- Honda Racing social media content and video links from WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca can be found on Instagram (www.instagram.com/hondaracing_hpd), Twitter (twitter.com/HondaRacing_HPD) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD). Additional features and long-form videos can be found on the Honda Racing/HPD YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/HondaRacingHPDTV).