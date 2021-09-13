#10: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, winner

Alex Palou claims his third win of 2021 at the Grand Prix of Portland, reclaims Drivers’ Championship points lead

Alexander Rossi, Scott Dixon complete Honda podium sweep

Acura also wins on Sunday, claiming victory at Laguna Seca IMSA event

PORTLAND, Ore. (Sept. 12, 2021) – Alex Palou led a Honda sweep of the top four finishing positions Sunday at the Grand Prix of Portland, as Honda drivers and teams dominated the finishing order, despite being delayed by a multi-car crash in the opening moments of today’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES event at Portland International Raceway.

Palou, second-finishing Alexander Rossi, third-place Scott Dixon and Jack Harvey, who rounded out the top four, were all caught up in a multi-car incident seconds after the green flag for today’s 110-lap race, when Felix Rosenqvist overshot the entry to the first turn and tagged Dixon’s left-rear tire, scattering nearly half the 27-car starting field.

All four quickly resumed, but now were in the back half of the field for the restart, leading to the thrilling comeback drives that ensued. Behind the lead four, Honda drivers claimed eight of the top-10 finishing positions with Marcus Ericsson, Colton Herta and Graham Rahal finishing seventh, eighth and 10th, respectively.

In addition to Honda’s Indy car win in Portland, Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor took their Acura ARX-05 prototype to the overall victory today in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance sports car race in Monterey, California.

Grand Prix of Portland Honda Race Results

1st Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2nd Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda

3rd Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

4th Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda

7th Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

8th Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda

10th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

11th Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda

12th Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

15th Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda

20th Jimmie Johnson -R Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

22nd Romain Grosjean -R Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

23rd Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda

24th Oliver Askew Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda [did not finish – mechanical]

27th James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport Honda [did not finish – contact]

R – Rookie

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers’ Championship (unofficial, after 14 of 16 rounds)

Honda 1,210 points

Chevrolet 1,115

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Drivers’ Championship Standings

2. Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 477 points [3 wins]

1. Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP 451 [2 wins]

3. Josef Newgarden, Team Penske 443 [2 wins]

4. Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 428 [1 win]

Quotes

Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) Race winner, his third career INDYCAR win and third win of 2021, regains Drivers’ Championship points lead with two races remaining: “I need to see a replay [of the multi-car accident just after the race start], but we kept our head down. We knew the race was really long, and our strategy was amazing. HPD gave us the power we needed, and I’m super proud of our partners, and our team. The whole team was amazing today: the strategy, the pit stops, everything. With all the bad luck we had [at the start], we still won. I’m proud about that.”

Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport Honda) Started second, finished second: “It wasn’t a win, which is always the goal, but a podium is still a good reward for the team. It’s been a frustrating year. Speed has never been the issue, but we haven’t been getting the results and getting it done. But I think we definitely have had the performance coming back from our summer [three-week] break. Today was a good boost, and we still have two more to go.”

Wayne Gross (Manager, Trackside Support, Honda Performance Development) on today’s Honda win in Portland: “Today’s result was a great rebound for both Alex [Palou} and HPD after our disappointment two weeks ago in St. Louis [when Palou and Dixon were eliminated in a mid-race crash]. Eight of the top 10 today are Hondas, and we’re looking forward to extending our lead at Laguna Seca with the goal of winning our fourth manufacturers’ title. Congratulations to Alex and everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing, and thanks as always to all the hard-working men and women at HPD.”

Fast Facts

Today’s win by Alex Palou is the third for him this season, and came in his 28 th INDYCAR start. The win propels Palou from second in the Drivers’ Championship by 10 points into the lead by a 25-point margin (477-451). Palou also becomes the first driver to win three races this season.

INDYCAR start. The win propels Palou from second in the Drivers’ Championship by 10 points into the lead by a 25-point margin (477-451). Palou also becomes the first driver to win three races this season. It is the eighth win of the season for Honda, including the Indianapolis 500, and sees the manufacturer increase its points lead in the battle for the Manufacturers’ Championship by 70 to 105 over Chevrolet (1,210 to 1,115).

This win marks the 260th win for Honda in Indy car competition, and the 119th for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Next

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES now continues its three-race swing to conclude the 2021 season, moving down the Pacific for next Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.

