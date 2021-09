Really rough race notes Starting on used red tires were Ericsson, Hinchcliffe, and Ilott. We’ll be watching for those three drivers to do two stints on the reds. If it was warmer and sunny, that might have been a good play. The command to fire the twin-turbo V6 engines was given at 12:35 pm. Riding…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.