Portland, OR (September 11, 2021) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Romain Grosjean had the speed during Saturday’s qualifying for the Grand Prix of Portland but a qualifying penalty for interference sent him down the time charts and 21st on the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

Grosjean went out in Group 1 of qualifying and maintained a position in the top six throughout most of the session but after getting caught in some traffic and while trying to build a gap from the other cars ahead of him it was judged he had impeded the lap of another competitor.

Prior to the penalty, Grosjean was sitting in seventh place with a lap of 59.22 seconds, a mere 0.0089 seconds behind the sixth place cut off which would have allowed him to move on to the second round. The penalty took away his two fastest laps which meant he had to settle for 11th in his group.

In 10 starts this season, Grosjean has three top five and five top ten finishes and has led 49 laps. He has one pole position and has started in the top seven in seven events.

The Grand Prix of Portland will be broadcast live on NBC from Noon local time (3pm ET) on Sunday, September 12, 2021.