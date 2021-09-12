#10: Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda celebrates winning the NTT P1 Award for the pole

Palou Takes Honda to the Pole in Portland

Alex Palou claims his career-first INDYCAR pole in qualifying for the Grand Prix of Portland

Alexander Rossi, Scott Dixon complete Honda sweep of top three starting positions

Honda drivers, teams take five of top six in qualifying

PORTLAND, Ore. (Sept. 11, 2021) – In the first half of a Saturday afternoon qualifying sweep for Honda and Acura, championship contender Alex Palou led a 1-2-3 NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying effort for Honda at the Grand Prix of Portland. Further down the Pacific coast in Monterey, California, Filipe Albuquerque led a 1-2 Acura lockout of the front row for Sunday’s Monterey Sports Car Championship round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The pole was the first for Palou in his second season of INDYCAR competition, and the fifth for Honda in 2021. Since winning the season-opening Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Palou has either led or run second in the championship points standings, and is currently second, nine points out of first, with three races remaining.

In his best qualifying performance of the season, Alexander Rossi will start his Honda Dallara from the outside of the front row, second, for Andretti Autosport. Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, defending and six-time series champion Scott Dixon, completed the 1-2-3 qualifying sweep for Honda in Portland. Graham Rahal and Colton Herta also advanced to the final “fast six” qualifying round, as Honda drivers and teams claimed five of the top six qualifying positions for Sunday’s 110-lap race.

Grand Prix of Portland Honda Qualifying Results

1 st Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 nd Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda

Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 3 rd Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 5 th Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 6 th Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda

Colton Herta Andretti Autosport Honda 8 th Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda

Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda 9 th Oliver Askew Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Oliver Askew Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 10 th Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 13 th James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport Honda

James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport Honda 17 th Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank Racing Honda 20 th Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda 21 st Romain Grosjean -R Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda

Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda 23 rd Jimmie Johnson -R Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Jimmie Johnson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 24 th Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda 25th Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) Pole qualifier, his first career pole in NTT INDYCAR SERIES competition: “It’s amazing [to be on the pole], I’m super happy. My first pole in INDYCAR, it’s the best start to the weekend we could possibly have. The #10 PNC Bank Honda was really good. We’re starting from the best position, and we have a really fast car, I can’t wait for tomorrow’s race. We’re fully laser focused for these final three races and to bring the championship home.”

Oliver Askew (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda) Qualified ninth in his Honda debut with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: “It’s fantastic to be back in an Indy car and running with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan organization. I also had a lot of help from HPD getting on the simulator, they moved their schedule around so I get run on the sim prior to coming here. I feel pretty good about qualifying in the top 10 [ninth], and we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

Fast Facts

This weekend’s Grand Prix of Portland marks the return of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to the 1.967-mile PIR road course after a one-year absence, as last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a strong all-round qualifying showing for the manufacturers, Honda drivers claimed eight of top 12 grid positions after the first round of INDYCAR “knockout” qualifying, with five Honda’s advancing to the “Fast Six” final round and then sweeping the top-three starting positions for tomorrow’s 110-lap race.

Where to Watch Sunday’s Grand Prix of Portland

Live network television coverage Sunday’s 110-lap race from Portland International Raceway starts at 3 p.m. EDT on NBC. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on NBC Peacock, the INDYCAR Radio Network, and carried by SiriusXM satellite radio.

Honda Racing social media content and video links from this weekend can be found on Instagram (www.instagram.com/hondaracing_hpd), Twitter (twitter.com/HondaRacing_HPD) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD). Additional features and long-form videos can be found on the Honda Racing/HPD YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/HondaRacingHPDTV).