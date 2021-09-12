Practice 1: 13th, 00:59.1094

Qualifying:

Round 1 Group 2: 1st, 00:58.6912

Fast 12: 6th, 00:58.9629

Firestone Fast Six: 4th, 00:58.9505

Starting Position: 4th

Final Practice: 17th, 1:00.5299

“We had a pretty good day and ended up qualifying fourth. I think the car felt good all day. Every session it has been good enough for a top five, so that’s where you want to be. When you are in the Fast Six, you always want to go for the pole, so there are some mixed feelings there, but overall it’s good to have another solid qualifying. We can be up there and compete. It’s good for Pato too that we can be up front with him and help him compete for the championship. The final practice was solid for the team as well. It is always hard to judge the tire degradation and all that, but I think we are in a good spot.”