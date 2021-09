By Steve Wittich Good morning from the tower at Portland International Raceway, where over the next two days, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will get a little closer to determining the season-long championships. Up for grabs are the overall driver’s championship, the rookie championship, and the manufacturer’s championship. Saturday’s schedule is as follows: TIMEEVENT6:44amSunrise8:45amGates Open9am -…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.