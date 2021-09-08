Grand Prix of Portland

Portland International Raceway, Portland, Oregon

3 p.m. EDT Sunday, September 12

NBC and NBC Peacock

IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM

Honda at Portland International Raceway

This weekend’s Grand Prix of Portland marks the return of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to the 1.967-mile PIR road course after a one-year absence, as last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honda teams and drivers took part in eight Championship Auto Racing Team [CART] events from 1995-2002, winning four. After a nine-year absence, Indy car racing resumed at Portland in 2017, with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Takuma Sato leading a 1-2-3 Honda sweep. Ryan Hunter-Reay [Andretti Autosport] and Sebastien Bourdais [Dale Coyne Racing] completing the victory podium for the manufacturer.

Honda’s first Portland win came in 1996, via a 1-2 finish for Alex Zanardi and Gil de Ferran. Zanardi won again with Chip Ganassi Racing in 1998. Honda drivers swept the 1999 podium in Portland, with de Ferran winning, followed by Juan Pablo Montoya in second and Dario Franchitti, third. De Ferran repeated as race winner in 2000.

Manufacturer Competition

Honda continues to hold the lead in the 2021 INDYCAR Manufacturers’ Championship, with seven victories from 13 races this season. Coming to Portland, Honda holds a 35-point advantage (1,092-1,057) over rival Chevrolet. The company is seeking its fourth consecutive NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers’ Championship in 2021.

In addition to Helio Castroneves’ historic win at the Indianapolis 500 in May, Honda race winners this year include championship contender Alex Palou at Road America in June and at the season-opening Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama; Marcus Ericsson last month in Nashville and at the first race of the Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader weekend; defending and six-time champion Scott Dixon (Texas Race 1); and Colton Herta (Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg).

Seven wins in 2020 brought Honda the company’s ninth INDYCAR Manufacturers’ Championship, and third consecutive title, with Honda driver Dixon prevailing to win his sixth Drivers’ Championship. Dixon’s championship total is highest among active drivers in the series, and second all-time behind only A.J. Foyt’s seven titles.

Honda’s Indy car win total of 259 in 25 years of North American open-wheel racing – including 14 Indianapolis 500 victories since 2003 – is unmatched by any other manufacturer in the same period.

Where to Watch

Television coverage from Portland International Raceway on NBC Peacock begins with the opening practice Saturday at 12 p.m. EDT, and continues through final practice at 6 p.m. EDT.

Live network television coverage Sunday’s 110-lap race starts at 3 p.m. EDT on NBC. Complete, flag-to-flag race coverage also will be available on NBC Peacock, the INDYCAR Radio Network, and carried by SiriusXM satellite radio.

Honda Racing social media content and video links from Portland can be found on Instagram (www.instagram.com/hondaracing_hpd), Twitter (twitter.com/HondaRacing_HPD) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD). Additional features and long-form videos can be found on the Honda Racing/HPD YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/HondaRacingHPDTV).