“We are certainly excited to get back to racing after a couple weeks off. We head out west for three more rounds to close out the championship and it starts at Portland International Raceway. It’s a circuit we were able to test at not too long ago. We had a very productive day then, felt like we learned a lot about the circuit, the car set up, and the tires. Pato and Felix had a great day there so I’m excited to kick off this closing phase of the championship at Portland. I feel like we’re very prepared, that we have a good package and should be ready to get the fourth quarter started. I am very excited, ready to go and ready to get back in the fight; as I know our team is as well.”