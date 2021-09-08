|Portland International Raceway
Date: Sunday, September 12th
Round: 14/16
Race laps: 110 laps
Total race distance: 216.04 miles/347.68 km
Length: 1.96 miles/3.16 km
Number of turns: 12
Session start times:
Practice 1: Saturday, 12:00 – 1:15 p.m. ET
Qualifying: Saturday, 3:15 – 4:30 p.m. ET
Final Practice: Saturday, 6:15 – 6:45 p.m. ET
Green Flag: Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET
TUNE IN:Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
“I have great memories from Portland a few years ago, so I’m really excited to go back and try to make some more! I really enjoy pushing a race car around Portland International Raceway and it’s the start of the last stretch to close out this championship. We are ready.”
Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
“Good to be back on track for the tripleheader, starting with Portland. I think it’s a great little track that I have some good memories from. I think it’ll be a solid weekend for Arrow McLaren SP. We tested there a couple weeks back and we were strong so I think we might have a little bit of an advantage there. It’ll be fun and we are ready to get going again!”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“We are certainly excited to get back to racing after a couple weeks off. We head out west for three more rounds to close out the championship and it starts at Portland International Raceway. It’s a circuit we were able to test at not too long ago. We had a very productive day then, felt like we learned a lot about the circuit, the car set up, and the tires. Pato and Felix had a great day there so I’m excited to kick off this closing phase of the championship at Portland. I feel like we’re very prepared, that we have a good package and should be ready to get the fourth quarter started. I am very excited, ready to go and ready to get back in the fight; as I know our team is as well.”