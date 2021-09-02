INDIANAPOLIS (September 2, 2021)—Charlie Kimball will return to the cockpit of the No. 11 Tresiba Chevrolet for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, the season finale of the NTT INDYCAR Series.

“I cannot wait to get back behind the wheel of an AJ Foyt Indy car mostly because I love racing,” said Kimball, adding, “I am also excited to race on behalf of my long-time sponsor Novo Nordisk one more time this season at one of my favorite races. Working with the team at AJ Foyt Racing, both in and out of the cockpit, has been very rewarding and I look forward to continuing that work in Long Beach.”

Kimball at speed in the GMR Grand Prix on the road course at IMS in May.

Kimball last competed for AJ Foyt Racing in the GMR Grand Prix on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, finishing 22nd. Their attempt to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 was unsuccessful. In 2020, Kimball drove fulltime for the team scoring a season-best finish of eighth in St. Petersburg in October.

“We are very happy to have Charlie and Novo Nordisk back for the season finale,” said Larry Foyt, team

president. “Long Beach is such a great race for the NTT INDYCAR Series, and I’m glad we could put this event together for Charlie and Novo Nordisk because they have been great partners of our team. They have touched many lives and inspired many race fans through the motorsports platform, and I’m honored that our team was able to be a small part of that.”

In 2020, the INDYCAR Series events in California were cancelled due to the pandemic which proved to be particularly disappointing for Kimball who was looking forward to competing in Long Beach which is about 75 miles from where he grew up in Camarillo, Calif. He last competed there in 2018 for Carlin Racing and finished 10th.

Being able to wrap up the season in Long Beach holds special significance for Kimball.

“Long Beach is my favorite event outside of the Indy 500 – I spent my childhood coming to this race

and dreaming about being on the other side of the fence,” he revealed. “The chance to compete at this track, so close to my hometown, three and a half years since my last time behind the wheel there has been one of my biggest personal motivators.”

Kimball has been keeping busy this season as the color commentator for the Indy Lights Series presented by Cooper Tires, a gig for which he has proven to be quite adept by giving his perceptive insight to the on-track action.

Larry Foyt (L) chats with Charlie Kimball at the season opener in Birmingham.

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) on Sunday, September 26 starting at 3 p.m. ET.