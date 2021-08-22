|2021 Bommarito Automotive Group 500Arrow McLaren SP Race Report
|World Wide Technology Raceway
Date: Saturday, August 21
Round: 13/16
Race laps: 260 laps
Total race distance: 310.68 miles/500 km
Length: 1.25 miles/2.01 km
Number of turns: 4
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice: 10th, 176.70 mph
Qualifying: 5th, 179.894 mph
Starting Position: 5th
Finishing Position: 2nd
Championship: 1st, 435 points
“It was a very big points day for us but it is still so tight in the championship. There are three races to go and 150 points on the table. We came off a solid run at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and now we have a second place finish here at World Wide Technology Raceway. It would be great to rack up a couple more podiums. We are just going to push until the checkered flag waves at Long Beach and see where we stand.”
Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice: 7th, 177.163 mph
Qualifying: 10th, 178.928 mph
Starting Position: 10th
Finishing Position: 16th
Championship: 21st, 149 points
“A tough break today, as we had a mechanical failure. I don’t know exactly what happened but we had an issue and we couldn’t finish the race. I had a really good start to the race, then there were a lot of yellows. We had a half stall during the first stop and fell back a little bit. We were looking for a top 10 finish which would have been a good way to salvage the race at the end. It was quite a messy race. Luckily, not many cars finished the race so we still picked up some decent points, but it’s just tough luck and there’s not much you can do about that.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“A good race for us today. On the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet side, it was a good points day after the retirements from some of the competitors at the front of the championship order which was fortuitous for us. The car was great and we executed a strong race. I’ll take second and head to the west coast as the championship points leader any day. Very good on that side, but unfortunately for Felix it looks like he had a mechanical issue that we are looking into now. Prior to that, the pace was good and we had a top 10 run going for sure. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to capitalize. We will dig into that and make sure it doesn’t happen again, but otherwise it is full focus on the championship run and getting ready to go to the west coast.”