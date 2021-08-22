“A good race for us today. On the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet side, it was a good points day after the retirements from some of the competitors at the front of the championship order which was fortuitous for us. The car was great and we executed a strong race. I’ll take second and head to the west coast as the championship points leader any day. Very good on that side, but unfortunately for Felix it looks like he had a mechanical issue that we are looking into now. Prior to that, the pace was good and we had a top 10 run going for sure. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to capitalize. We will dig into that and make sure it doesn’t happen again, but otherwise it is full focus on the championship run and getting ready to go to the west coast.”