ED JONES
NO. 18 TEAM SEALMASTER – DALE COYNE WITH VASSER SULLIVAN
HONDA/DALLARA/FIRESTONE
Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – World Wide Technology Raceway – August 21, 2021
Ed Jones Summary:
Ed Jones will pilot the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan Honda in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, August 21 on the World Wide Technology Raceway 1.25-mile oval in Madison, IL (greater St. Louis Metro area).
|NTT INDYCAR SERIES Career Statistics
|Seasons
|4th
|Top-Five
|3
|Career Starts
|59
|Top-10
|16
|Wins
|0
|Poles
|0
|Podium
|3
|Laps Led
|3
|2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Statistics
|Starts
|12
|Top-10
|2
|Wins
|0
|Poles
|0
|Podiums
|0
|Laps Led
|2
|Top-Five
|0
|2021 NTT INDYCAR Series Results
|Barber S/F
|13/15
|Detroit 1 S/F
|4/9
|St. Pete S/F
|21/20
|Detroit 2 S/F
|11/17
|Texas 1 S/F
|19/12
|Road Am S/F
|12/23
|Texas 2 S/F
|18/22
|Mid-Ohio S/F
|16/26
|Indy GP S/F
|9/14
|Nashville S/F
|26/6
|Indy 500 S/F
|11/28
|IMS Road 2
|16/14
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Results
|Starts
|2
|Best Start
|12 (2017/18)
|2018 S/F
|12/8
|Best Finish
|8 (2018)
|2017 S/F
|12/13
Ed Jones Fast Facts:
The 2021 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will be Jones’ 60th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start and third on the World Wide Technology Raceway oval.
In two previous starts at WWTR Jones has a best qualifying position of 12th in 2017 and 2018. His best finish is eighth in 2018.
Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.
In 59 career INDYCAR SERIES starts, Jones has earned 16 top-10 finishes including three podium performances, third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018. Jones’ best qualifying position is fourth, Detroit Race 1 this year, the Indianapolis 500 in 2019 and the Detroit Race 2 in 2018.
Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.
Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.
Next Race:
Round 13 of the 16-race 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will be the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, August 21.The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN at 8:00 p.m. ET.