ED JONES

NO. 18 TEAM SEALMASTER – DALE COYNE WITH VASSER SULLIVAN

HONDA/DALLARA/FIRESTONE

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – World Wide Technology Raceway – August 21, 2021

Ed Jones Summary:

Ed Jones will pilot the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan Honda in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, August 21 on the World Wide Technology Raceway 1.25-mile oval in Madison, IL (greater St. Louis Metro area).

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Career Statistics Seasons 4th Top-Five 3 Career Starts 59 Top-10 16 Wins 0 Poles 0 Podium 3 Laps Led 3 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Statistics Starts 12 Top-10 2 Wins 0 Poles 0 Podiums 0 Laps Led 2 Top-Five 0 2021 NTT INDYCAR Series Results Barber S/F 13/15 Detroit 1 S/F 4/9 St. Pete S/F 21/20 Detroit 2 S/F 11/17 Texas 1 S/F 19/12 Road Am S/F 12/23 Texas 2 S/F 18/22 Mid-Ohio S/F 16/26 Indy GP S/F 9/14 Nashville S/F 26/6 Indy 500 S/F 11/28 IMS Road 2 16/14 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Results Starts 2 Best Start 12 (2017/18) 2018 S/F 12/8 Best Finish 8 (2018) 2017 S/F 12/13