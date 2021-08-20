ED JONES
NO. 18 TEAM SEALMASTER – DALE COYNE WITH VASSER SULLIVAN
HONDA/DALLARA/FIRESTONE
Bommarito Automotive Group 500 – World Wide Technology Raceway – August 21, 2021

Ed Jones Summary:
Ed Jones will pilot the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan Honda in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, August 21 on the World Wide Technology Raceway 1.25-mile oval in Madison, IL (greater St. Louis Metro area).

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Career Statistics
Seasons4thTop-Five3
Career Starts59Top-1016
Wins0Poles0
Podium3Laps Led3
2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Statistics
Starts12Top-10 2
Wins0Poles 0
Podiums0Laps Led 2
Top-Five0  
2021 NTT INDYCAR Series Results
Barber S/F13/15Detroit 1 S/F4/9
St. Pete S/F21/20Detroit 2 S/F11/17
Texas 1 S/F19/12Road Am S/F12/23
Texas 2 S/F18/22Mid-Ohio S/F16/26
Indy GP S/F9/14Nashville S/F26/6
Indy 500 S/F11/28IMS Road 216/14
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Results
Starts2Best Start12 (2017/18)
2018 S/F12/8Best Finish8 (2018)
2017 S/F12/13  

Ed Jones Fast Facts:
The 2021 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will be Jones’ 60th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start and third on the World Wide Technology Raceway oval.

In two previous starts at WWTR Jones has a best qualifying position of 12th in 2017 and 2018. His best finish is eighth in 2018.

Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.

In 59 career INDYCAR SERIES starts, Jones has earned 16 top-10 finishes including three podium performances, third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018. Jones’ best qualifying position is fourth, Detroit Race 1 this year, the Indianapolis 500 in 2019 and the Detroit Race 2 in 2018.

Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.

Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.

Next Race:
Round 13 of the 16-race 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will be the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, August 21.The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN at 8:00 p.m. ET.