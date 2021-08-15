“What a battle today at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Qualifying on the pole certainly comes with its challenges, one of which is having to protect yourself against the rest of the field. We opted to go with red tires on the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet to start, in order to give us the best opportunity to take advantage of clean air and be able to defend. Unfortunately, everyone else went with the alternate strategy and that put us on our back foot. From that moment on it was about survival. We had to run the primary tires at some point in the race against a bunch of others on alternates which was a definitely a disadvantage. After the second stint we were fourth and the rest was history. Kudos to Pato for keeping his head in it and fighting until the end.



Felix drove his heart out, but when you start that far back because of a penalty in qualifying, you are on the back foot from the beginning. All-in-all we are proud of the team and sticking with it until the end and collecting as many points as possible. It shows when you continue to fight, things like what happened to Alex Palou or a poor day from Scott Dixon, there’s always points to be had. I’m proud of the team and we are ready for Gateway.”