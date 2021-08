By Steve Wittich Mistake filled rough race notes. After two pace laps, the front row of O’Ward and Power brought the 14 rows of two to the green flag. The opening lap was mainly clean. In the Turn 5 and 6, McGlauglin went airborne over the curbs, but kept control. He was penalized for short…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.