Indianapolis, IN (August 14, 2021) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Romain Grosjean picked up his second podium finish of the season on Saturday with a second-place finish at the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Grosjean once again put in a solid drive throughout the race as he maintained his third place starting position in his two first stints. Once pit stops had cycled through following his last trip to pit lane on Lap 60, he continued to run in third.

The first full course caution of the race came out on Lap 68 and Grosjean was able to take advantage of the restart to get by Colton Herta to take over second place on Lap 72.

From then on, the driver of the #51 Nurtec ODT Honda built a gap despite having no more push to pass as he tried to catch the lead car. However, another full course caution came out on Lap 77, which meant that the gap he had built now meant nothing.

Fortunately, Grosjean had another great restart and he was able to hold on to his second place at the restart with six laps remaining.

The Swiss-born Frenchman built a small cushion in the final laps and crossed the checkered flag in second to claim his second second place finish of the season. His first podium of the season also came at IMS during the GMR Grand Prix in May.

“It’s been a cool weekend. We’ve been very competitive the last few races. We had a good car all day long. We fought at the front and I’m happy with second, but obviously we’d like to be first,” expressed Grosjean. “We ran out of push to pass early in the race. I had to use quite a bit to get around some cars that were a lap down. At the end the cars around me all had more than I did so when the restart happened, I just knew I had to go flat out and try not to make any mistakes. I knew I was quite good in the last corner, and that we were able to get a good run down the straight and we were able to get a good run into Turn 1 and that worked out really well for us.”

Cody Ware in the sister #52 Nurtec ODT entry continued to gain experience in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as he picked up two positions throughout the race to take the checkered flag in 25th position in what was his third career start.

The Dale Coyne Racing with RWR team will next be heading to World Wide Technology Raceway on August 21, where Romain Grosjean will be making his oval debut.