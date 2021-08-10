IMPROVES MOST POSITIONS

Ed Jones Race Summary:

Ed Jones made up 20 positions to bring the No. 18 SealMaster – Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan Honda home in sixth place in the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, TN.



Jones, who qualified 26 th on the 2.17-mile, 11-turn downtown temporary street circuit, was on the move from the drop of the green flag.



on the 2.17-mile, 11-turn downtown temporary street circuit, was on the move from the drop of the green flag. He worked his way into 10 th place when he was accessed a drive through penalty for avoidable contact dropping him to 22 nd .



place when he was accessed a drive through penalty for avoidable contact dropping him to 22 . Jones immediately went back on the offensive battling his way through the field and on the last lap made a dramatic pass to take over sixth place.



The 20 position improvement was the most of any driver and when the checkered flag flew Jones had earned his best finish of the 2021 NTT IINDYCAR SERIES season,