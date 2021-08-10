IMPROVES MOST POSITIONS
Ed Jones Race Summary:
- Ed Jones made up 20 positions to bring the No. 18 SealMaster – Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan Honda home in sixth place in the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, TN.
- Jones, who qualified 26th on the 2.17-mile, 11-turn downtown temporary street circuit, was on the move from the drop of the green flag.
- He worked his way into 10th place when he was accessed a drive through penalty for avoidable contact dropping him to 22nd.
- Jones immediately went back on the offensive battling his way through the field and on the last lap made a dramatic pass to take over sixth place.
- The 20 position improvement was the most of any driver and when the checkered flag flew Jones had earned his best finish of the 2021 NTT IINDYCAR SERIES season,
Ed Jones Race Quote:
“It was an amazing day in the SealMaster Honda. The car was really fast. After a couple of unfortunate practices and qualifying we started in the back at 26th. We had some ups and downs during the race, however made our way forward. We finished sixth, our best finish of the season, so I’m really looking forward to the next race.”
Ed Jones Fast Facts:
The 2021 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix was Jones’ 58th career NTT INDYCAR SERIES start and fourth at Mid-Ohio.
Jones is contesting his fourth NTT INDYCAR season and first with Dale Coyne w/ Vasser Sullivan.
In 58 career INDYCAR starts, Jones has earned 16 top-10 finishes including three podium performances, third at Indy in 2017, and third at Long Beach and Detroit Race 2 in 2018. Jones has a best starting position of fourth, Detroit Race 1 this year, the Indianapolis 500 in 2019 and the Detroit Race 2 in 2018.
Jones was the 2017 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and was the top-rookie finisher in the 2017 Indianapolis 500, placing third.
Jones, 26, was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (of British citizenship) and currently resides in Miami, Florida.
Next Race:
Round 12 of the 16-race 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season will be the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix, August 13-14, on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in Speedway, IN. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN at 12:30 p.m. ET.