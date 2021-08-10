“A disappointing day on track. For the No. 5, we had the pace and strategy to win. We were ahead of Dixon on one of the last restarts and then everything hit the fan for us. I think we need to work with the stewards to better understand but we will address it and move on. Pato did a great job, as well as the crew in the pits today to salvage a P13 after being put on the back foot. That was very impressive. It ended up being about damage control today. Felix ended up finishing eighth, which is his strongest result of the year but we know he has the pace to finish higher than that. We have a few days to work on it and come back swinging in Indianapolis next weekend.”