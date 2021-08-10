Streets of Nashville
Date: Sunday, August 8th
Round: 11/16
Race laps: 80 laps
Total race distance: 173.6 miles/279.3 km
Length: 2.17 miles/3.49 km
Number of turns: 11
|Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Starting Position: 4th
Finishing Position: 8th
Championship Standing: 23rd, 118 points
“We were solidly in sixth until the final red flag. Everyone around us was on reds and we were on blacks. I couldn’t get them up to temperature and I lost two positions in the final lap to finish eighth. I feel we never were quite able to build up enough momentum to attack. At the same time, it was a crazy race. I’m just happy to finish it to be honest, because a lot of cars ended up in the wall. The race was a special one, but at least we got some points and are a bit closer to where we should be. Definitely leaves us wanting a bit more next weekend on the IMS road course.”
Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Starting Position: 8th
Finishing Position: 13th
Championship Standing: 3rd, 362 points
“What a weekend here for the first race in Nashville. Honestly, I feel I did a really good job at the beginning. The team was spot on with the strategy calls that they made. But we picked up two penalties and, while I might not agree with them, it is what it is. At one point we were 20th and were able to recover all the way to 13th, which is a positive. I saved some points there at the end with these No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP guys, but a disappointing day.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“A disappointing day on track. For the No. 5, we had the pace and strategy to win. We were ahead of Dixon on one of the last restarts and then everything hit the fan for us. I think we need to work with the stewards to better understand but we will address it and move on. Pato did a great job, as well as the crew in the pits today to salvage a P13 after being put on the back foot. That was very impressive. It ended up being about damage control today. Felix ended up finishing eighth, which is his strongest result of the year but we know he has the pace to finish higher than that. We have a few days to work on it and come back swinging in Indianapolis next weekend.”