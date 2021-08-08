|2021 Big Machine Music City Grand PrixArrow McLaren SP Practice & Qualifying Report
|Streets of Nashville
Date: Sunday, August 8th
Round: 11/16
Race laps: 80 laps
Total race distance: 173.6 miles/279.3 km
Length: 2.17 miles/3.49 km
Number of turns: 11
Remaining sessions:
Warm Up : Sunday, 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. ET
Green Flag: Sunday, 5:30 p.m. ET
TUNE IN: Sunday, 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN
|Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 2: 6th, 1:16.0239
Qualifying:
Round 1, Group 1: 4th, 1:15.5305
Fast 12: 5th, 1:14.8476
Firestone Fast Six: 5th, 1:15.0045
Starting Position: 4th
“Overall I’m very happy for the whole No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP team, as got into the Firestone Fast Six. It’s been a tough stretch for us, but the break has allowed us to work hard and I feel like we’ve come back a lot stronger. A bit bummed about not being better in the Fast Six but starting fourth tomorrow is a great opportunity for a good result!”
Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice 2: 8th, 1:16.2796
Qualifying:
Round 1, Group 1: 3rd, 1:15.4160
Fast 12: 9th, 1:15.1914
Starting Position: 8th
“Starting eighth tomorrow. A lot can happen. There’s going to be a lot of yellows and chaos. It’s expected for tomorrow. We just need to stay on top of the strategy, keep our nose clean, make up as many spots as we can and we will see if we will be in the fight for a good podium tomorrow.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“A great day for Felix. It is great to see him up there where he belongs. We decided to make a couple changes over the break and evaluate some things. Hopefully this is the start of a strong push for him to close the season. A bummer for Pato there to not transfer into the Firestone Fast Six. I think we had the time to do it but locked up going into the final corner. I think having to avoid Newgarden’s wreck didn’t help as it forced us to go off line and get some pick up on our tires which compromised our fast lap. It is a shame, but is what it is. We have a Warm Up tomorrow and then a race to go win so a lot to play for.”