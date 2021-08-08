“A great day for Felix. It is great to see him up there where he belongs. We decided to make a couple changes over the break and evaluate some things. Hopefully this is the start of a strong push for him to close the season. A bummer for Pato there to not transfer into the Firestone Fast Six. I think we had the time to do it but locked up going into the final corner. I think having to avoid Newgarden’s wreck didn’t help as it forced us to go off line and get some pick up on our tires which compromised our fast lap. It is a shame, but is what it is. We have a Warm Up tomorrow and then a race to go win so a lot to play for.”