Streets of Nashville
Date: Sunday, August 8th
Round: 11/16
Race laps: 80 laps
Total race distance: 173.6 miles/279.3 km
Length: 2.17 miles/3.49 km
Number of turns: 11
Remaining sessions:
- Practice 2: Saturday, 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. ET
- Qualifying: Saturday, 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. ET
- Warm Up : Sunday, 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. ET
- Green Flag: Sunday, 5:30 p.m. ET
TUNE IN:
- Sunday, 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN
|Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 1: 7th, 1.17:2264
“I think my street course experience definitely helps with this course. It is a fun track and really tricky. The straight after the bridge, where you are bottoming out, is just nuts. I had a really big moment there at the end of the session. Apart from that, it is really smooth and straight forward. Those high-speed kinks really upset the car, but it is a fantastic track. It’s going to be a good challenge and take the best out of us. The best driver will win.”
Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice 1: 21st, 1.18:6224
“What a cool track. It is very physical and unlike any other place we go to, specifically the braking zones. Our car felt fine until I made a mistake going into Turn 3 and hit the inside wall, sending me into the outside wall in Turn 3. We didn’t get much running in today but tomorrow we will. We will be ready for qualifying, I’m not worried.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Eventful session for sure. New circuits always present new challenges. It is very bumpy, difficult in the braking zones, and hard to see because of how bumpy it is. I think we had a mistake because of that and it cost Pato a lot of track time unfortunately. But both Arrow McLaren SP cars are good. Felix is in the game and had a good session there to give us a lot of data. I think we have good cars and a good opportunity to practice again tomorrow.”