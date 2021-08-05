CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX

STREETS OF NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

AUG. 6-8

RACE 11 OF 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON

Chevrolet aims to strike right chord in inaugural Nashville event

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden brings momentum to hometown race

DETROIT (Aug. 5, 2021) – Months of promoting the inaugural NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on the streets of Nashville will be an afterthought when Josef Newgarden, belted in the No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske Chevrolet, is rolling behind the Chevrolet Corvette C8 pace car.

That’s when he will be focused on winning in his hometown.

“Being in my actual hometown is a completely new set of expectations, but at the end of the day this event is going to count just as much as any other event on the calendar for our championship race. For us, it’s maximizing this weekend just like any other race,” the two-time champion said.

The 80-lap Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Sunday, Aug. 8, will be contested on an 11-turn, 2.17-mile temporary street course that incorporates the 553-yard Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge and the home of the NFL Tennessee Titans among city landmarks.

“We’re looking forward to an exciting weekend on the Nashville street circuit and confident of mitigating the inherent unknowns of a first-year event. Chevrolet, in conjunction with other NTT INDYCAR SERIES partners, is dedicated to delivering a safe race for drivers and an entertaining event for spectators and the TV audience,” Chevrolet NTT INDYCAR SERIES program manager Rob Buckner said.

Claiming his 20th career win would a career highlight and points boost for Newgarden, a 30-year-old Nashville resident.

“For all the drivers, this has been the one where we’re marking on the calendar,” said Newgarden, who sits fourth in the standings. “Outside of the Indy 500, this is the race you want to be at and perform well.”

Drivers powered by Chevrolet’s 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine have recorded five pole starts, including the past four races, and three victories on street/road course this season. Newgarden won from the pole at Mid-Ohio – the most recent race on the schedule – and was runner-up to Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet driver Pato O’Ward on the street circuits in Detroit and at St. Petersburg.

“Nashville is new to everyone,” said O’Ward, two-time winner to-date this season. “It’s the first time I get to race over a giant bridge! The track looks very unique to anything else on the calendar, and I think that will throw a curveball to both teams and drivers to be on their A game and execute when crunch time comes. I am more than ready to start the last two intense months of the season with six races remaining and fight for this championship.”

Two street circuits, including the season finale at Long Beach, three road courses and a 1.25-mile oval comprise the remaining races in an eight-week schedule.

“Chevrolet engineers are confident that performance data from strong street and road course results this season and gains in chassis set-up by teams will be determining factors as we progress through the remainder of the season and chase Team Chevy’s latest manufacturer, owner and driver championships,” Buckner said.

Spectators will have the opportunity to view some of Chevrolet’s newest production vehicles, including a Corvette C8, Camaro ZL1 and Silverado 1500 Trailboss, and participate in a Q&A with NTT INDYCAR SERIES history making Chevrolet team owner Beth Paretta at the Chevrolet display in the Fan Zone located in the Nissan Stadium lot.

The display will be open from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7; and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Paretta will chat with fans at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 8. All times are local.

NBCSN will telecast the 80-lap/173.6-mile Big Machine Music City Grand Prix at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Aug. 8. The race, qualifications and practice will also be broadcast live on INDYCAR Radio Network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, Indycar.com, and on the INDYCAR Mobile app powered by NTT DATA.

Practice and qualifications will stream on Peacock Premium.

Team Chevy will be represented by:

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Dalton Kellett, No. 4 K-Line Insulators AJ Foyt Racing

Sebastien Bourdais, No. 14 ROKiT AJ Foyt Racing

Arrow McLaren SP

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP

Carlin

Max Chilton, No. 59 Gallagher Carlin

Ed Carpenter Racing

Conor Daly, No. 20 U.S. Air Force

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Sonax/Autogeek

Team Penske

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Hitachi Team Penske

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 DEX Imaging Team Penske

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske

Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Menards Team Penske

Chevrolet IndyCar V6 Year-By-Year Results since 2012

2021 ­– 4 wins, 5 poles in 10 races

Wins – Pato O’Ward (Texas2, Detroit2); Rinus VeeKay (Indy RC1); Josef Newgarden (Mid-Ohio). Pole – Pato O’Ward (Barber Motorsports Park, Detroit1); Josef Newgarden (Detroit2, Road America, Mid-Ohio).

2020 – 7 wins, 11 poles in 14 races

Wins – Simon Pagenaud (Iowa1); Josef Newgarden (Iowa2, St. Louis2, Indy RC2, St. Petersburg); Will Power (Mid-Ohio1, Indy RC3, St. Petersburg). Poles – Josef Newgarden (Texas, Road America1, Iowa2), Will Power (Indianapolis road course, St. Louis1, Mid-Ohio1, Indy RC3; St. Petersburg), Pato O’Ward (Road America2), Conor Daly (Iowa1), Rinus VeeKay (Indy road course October)

2019 – 9 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Driver/owner championship (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske); Indianapolis 500 win (Simon Pagenaud)

2018 – 6 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Indianapolis 500 win (Will Power)

2017 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 17 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske)

2016 – 14 wins, 13 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Simon Pagenaud/Roger Penske)

2015 – 10 wins, 16 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Scott Dixon/Chip Ganassi);

Indianapolis 500 win (Juan Pablo Montoya). First manufacturer to capture all titles since Chevrolet returned to INDYCAR in 2012

2014 – 12 wins, 14 poles in 18 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Will Power/Roger Penske)

2013 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 19 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; Indianapolis 500 win (Tony Kanaan)

2012 – 11 wins, 10 poles in 15 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Ryan Hunter-Reay/Michael Andretti)

Total – 93 wins, 104 earned poles in 159 races