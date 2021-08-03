Indianapolis, Indiana (August 3rd, 2021) – Ricardo Juncos announced today he has partnered with Brad Hollinger to form Juncos Hollinger Racing which will field one NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry for the final three events of the 2021 season, along with a full season 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry and multiple cars running in the Road To Indy Presented by Cooper Tires ladder series.

The partnership between Juncos and Hollinger brings an expansive future for the race team and the state-of-the-art headquarters located just half a mile away from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“The opportunity to partner with someone who shares many of the same values, passion, determination, and is forward-thinking like Brad Hollinger makes this an incredible moment in our team’s history,” said Ricardo Juncos. “Brad has a lot of experience at one of the highest levels in racing and brings resources that will create more opportunities and growth for all of our programs. I am looking forward to what our future holds at Juncos Hollinger Racing and taking our team to the next level.”

Hollinger brings multiple years of experience and resources in motorsports after being the second-largest shareholder and board member in the Williams Grand Prix Holdings Formula One team. Once he ended his time in Formula One, Hollinger looked for an opportunity to be involved in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. He met Juncos during the 2017 Indianapolis 500 and they formed a friendship over the next few years. Both Juncos and Hollinger saw the opportunity to combine their passion for motorsports which led to the partnership and formation of Juncos Hollinger Racing.

“I am very excited to join Ricardo and the Juncos Racing team,” said Hollinger. “Since we first met, Ricardo’s relentless drive for success, knowledge of open-wheel racing, and engineering expertise were quite apparent. His winning spirit along with our shared vision and commitment to be a front running team made my decision to join Juncos Racing a simple one. I recently transitioned from the Formula One world, where the sport entertained an international audience, yet had limited fan participation in the United States. My view of INDYCAR SERIES racing, in light of Formula Ones’ limited exposure, is that significant growth opportunities exist. This premise prompted me to seek an INDYCAR SERIES team with a combination of engineering acumen, a culture of excellence, and a track record of success. With an infusion of funds to obtain the best equipment and INDYCAR SERIES talent, Juncos is a team poised to be fiercely competitive in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Further, INDYCAR SERIES racing is an American-born motorsport with a significant spectator platform that has major growth potential. The racing is very competitive and exciting, creating a viewer experience that is attractive to businesses focused on national and international branding. In addition, all major networks are seeking live sports content at an unparalleled level.”



Juncos Racing began competing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2017, running two drivers in the Indianapolis 500, and then competed in select events with multiple drivers during the 2018 season. Juncos Racing made headlines during the 2019 Indianapolis 500 qualifying after knocking Fernando Alonso out of the field for the final position on the grid with their backup car.



“Since the Indianapolis 500 in 2019, we have been looking for the right opportunity to get back on track in the INDYCAR SERIES,” said Juncos. “After a difficult 2019 year and then with us all facing the terrible and unfortunate times during COVID-19 in 2020, our efforts were derailed until this year. Once we committed to a full 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, we made the plan to get on track this year for the final three races this season to begin our preparation for next year. To be back on track and to get to this point would not have been possible without the support we have received. Since we first committed to running in the Indianapolis 500 during 2017, Chevy, Firestone, INDYCAR SERIES, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway have been there for us every step of the way. Our relationships with Chevy and Firestone remained strong even when we were not on track, and the support they have provided since we made the decision to get back out there this year has been incredible. Thank you to everyone who has continued to believe in our program and we look forward to seeing you all on track in September!”



Juncos Racing has competed in the Road To Indy Presented by Cooper Tires for over 10 years. The team has claimed two Indy Lights driver championships, five Indy Pro 2000 driver championships, and five Indy Pro 2000 team championships.

“Ricardo and Juncos’s winning history in open-wheel racing and their state-of-the-art engineering platform not only position us for future success but also advances Juncos’s Road to Indy driver development program,” said Hollinger. “The combination of Ricardo’s racing expertise and Hollinger resources positions Juncos for success on multiple levels of open-wheel racing.”

Juncos Hollinger Racing will compete at the Grand Prix of Portland, Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, and the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach this September and is currently preparing for full-time INDYCAR competition in 2022. A driver will be announced soon.

Source: Team PR

