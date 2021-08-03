Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Nashville Stadium Street Circuit
5:30 p.m. EDT Sunday, August 8
NBCSN and NBC Peacock
IndyCar Radio Network and SiriusXM
Honda at Nashville
- Sunday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on the city streets of downtown Nashville will be the inaugural running of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.
- Previously, INDYCAR and the Indy Racing League conducted eight races on the 1.33-mile Nashville Super Speedway oval in Lebanon, Tennessee, from 2001-2008. Honda drivers and teams won five of the six races the manufacturer contested from 2003-08.
- Honda-powered winners at Nashville Speedway include Tony Kanaan in his 2003 championship season; and his Andretti Green Racing teammate Dario Franchitti in 2004. Scott Dixon won three consecutive races on the Nashville oval, from 2006-08, in his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.
Manufacturer Competition
- Honda drivers have scored six victories in the first 10 races this season, and leads the Manufacturers’ Championship 863 points to 790 for rival Chevrolet. Honda is seeking its fourth consecutive NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturers’ Championship in 2021.
- In addition to Helio Castroneves historic win at the Indianapolis 500, Honda race winners this year include Alex Palou at Road America in June and at the season-opening Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama; Marcus Ericsson in the first race of the Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader weekend; defending and six-time champion Scott Dixon (Texas Race 1); and Colton Herta (Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg).
- Palou comes to Nashville leading the Drivers’ Championship with 384 points to 345 for Pato O’Ward. Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Scott Dixon, is third with 328 points.
- Seven wins in 2020 brought Honda the company’s ninth INDYCAR Manufacturers’ Championship, and third consecutive title, with Honda driver Dixon prevailing to win his sixth Drivers’ Championship, highest among all active drivers in the series.
- Honda’s Indy car win total of 258 in 25 years of North American open-wheel racing – including 14 Indianapolis 500 victories since 2003 – is unmatched by any other manufacturer in the same period.
Where to Watch
- Television coverage from Nashville on NBC Peacock begins with the opening practice Friday at 4 p.m. EDT, and continues through each practice and qualifying of the race weekend.
- Live NBC Sports Network race coverage of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix begins at 5:30 p.m. EDT Sunday, August 8. Additional coverage can be found on the INDYCAR Radio Network and on Sirius/XM satellite radio.
- Honda Racing social media content and video links from Nashville can be found on Instagram (www.instagram.com/hondaracing_hpd), Twitter (twitter.com/HondaRacing_HPD) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/HondaRacingHPD). Additional features and long-form videos can be found on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/HondaRacingHPDTV.