Vuse Design Challenge winner Jack LaPilusa’s design will be featured on both the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet and the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet at the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

June 29, 2021

Arrow McLaren SP and Vuse are unveiling the design that won the Vuse Design Challenge and will be featured on both the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet and the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet at the upcoming inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee.

Longtime fan of Arrow McLaren SP, Jack LaPilusa of Astoria, New York, submitted the winning entry to the Vuse Design Challenge, drawing his design inspiration from World War I dazzle camouflage for his unique livery.

“Winning the Vuse Design Challenge has me feeling on top of the world. Knowing my design will be racing around Nashville, representing such a prestigious racing team, is a special and surreal feeling,” said LaPilusa. “I studied dozens of different prototype car camouflages, which manufacturers use to hide their upcoming models, and created patterns inspired by some of the more iconic designs. Then I gave it a color combination that McLaren fans – and New Yorkers such as myself – will know and love. The car might be ‘camouflaged,’ but I’m certain you’ll see it coming.”

The design features each car’s signature colors that fans have come to know, with the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet featuring papaya and black, while the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet will sport papaya and cobalt blue.

“Jack’s design is brilliant and really speaks to what we try to achieve as a design team for our race cars at McLaren Racing,” said Louise McEwen, Director of Brand & Creative, McLaren Racing. “A design has to be disruptive and stand out, and this does exactly that across the No.5 and No.7 car. It’s been a pleasure to be part of the Vuse Design Challenge alongside the other judges, and be witness to this great opportunity for a fan to bring their talent and creativity to the Arrow McLaren SP team.”



After seeing the design by Jack, Arrow Electronics embraced the spirit of the Vuse Design Challenge to feature the bespoke livery across the entire Arrow McLaren SP team.

Jack’s design was selected from hundreds of entries in the Vuse Design Challenge, with the judges feeling it was a perfect fit for the team. As the winner, he will also receive $10,000 in prize money and a VIP experience at the race in Nashville, which will allow him to see his artwork take to the streets for the first time at the first Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Sunday, August 8 at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

“I speak for the entire team when I say we are pumped to get to Nashville. You can see that excitement is shared by our key partners, as the Vuse Design Challenge is going to create two new liveries for both Arrow and Vuse on the No. 5 and No. 7 cars respectively,” said Arrow McLaren SP President Taylor Kiel. “I know Jack is a big fan of Arrow McLaren SP and he has represented his passion with great creativity. It will be as special moment for him to see the design in person in Nashville.”

Arrow McLaren SP and Vuse have shown their shared passion for art and ingenuity throughout this NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, featuring several collaborations with local artists, including during race weekends in St. Petersburg, Fort Worth and Indianapolis. Each artist created their own unique design, brought to life during a live painting of a race car on display.

The Vuse Design Challenge is part of the brand’s partnership with Arrow McLaren SP and of a broader enhanced partnership deal between BAT, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company’s ultimate parent group, and McLaren Racing, as a continuation of the global partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 team, of which BAT is a Principal Partner.

“It has been amazing to see the Vuse Design Challenge come to life and inspire our consumers to show off their creativity,” said Jorge Araya, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for Reynolds. “The brand’s passion for art and innovation drove this unique opportunity. We are excited to see Jack’s design hit the track in Nashville.”