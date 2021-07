By Steve Wittich Championship contender Colton Herta led an 11 car NTT INDYCAR SERIES test held at the World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway, a four 1.25-mile, four turn egg-shaped oval with a lap 180.990 mph (24.8633 seconds). Colton Herta on track at the World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway. The No. 26 Gainbridge Honda…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.