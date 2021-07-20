Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden celebrating his second NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 2019 ((Photo Courtesy of Penske Entertainment- Stephen King) By Steve Wittich The two drivers who celebrated the last time they visited the historic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California were the quickest in a ten-car test at the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.