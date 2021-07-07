HPD supplying NXG with Honda kart engines for youth motorsports program

Honda engines will assist in NXG’s expansion into new markets

Part of INDYCAR’s Race for Equality and Change

Santa Clarita, CA (July 7, 2021) – Honda Performance Development (HPD) is expanding its support of NXG Youth Motorsports (NXG) by providing a fresh supply of 30 Honda karting engines for the program’s expanding efforts to bring motorsports to minority students and underrepresented communities.

Headed by co-founder and chief instructor Rod Reid, NXG (Nexgeneracers), and its programs feature science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), to create opportunities and experiences for its youth participants through motorsports while focusing on minority students from underrepresented communities.

Honda’s GX series engines are legendary for superior reliability and performance. The Honda GX200 engine delivers reliability and performance, and is utilized in the NXG racing series. Advantages of the Honda GX200 include lower noise levels, lower vibration, and lower emissions – without sacrificing power output or performance.

“HPD and Honda have long been supporters of youth in motorsports,” said John Whiteman, HPD’s manager of commercial motorsports. “As NXG Youth Motorsports continues to grow and expand into new markets, we’re pleased to be able to assist them by providing Honda engines for their racing karts.”

After building a successful Indiana-based program over the last 15 years, NXG became an official partner with INDYCAR and Penske Entertainment Corp. through its Race for Equality & Change initiative in 2020. The academy has targeted the Detroit community as it expands its reach in 2021, and NXG hosted its inaugural Detroit program June 5-6 at Belle Isle Park, site of the annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES race weekend.

“We’re very grateful to Honda and HPD for their continued support of our efforts, and we’ll be putting these new engines to immediate use,” Reid said. “The Honda engines have proven to be an excellent teaching tool for us, with performance and reliability that far exceeded our expectations.”

NXG program includes five levels – MA100, MA200, MA300, MA400, and MA500 – to progressively introduce boys and girls to the fundamental aspects of racing that include advanced driving techniques, track geometry, understanding mechanical equipment and self-control – each transferable to their future daily lives.

All five levels include STEM-related education and English and critical thinking assignments revolving around motorsports. Each level takes place over 2-days on the weekend, providing eight hours of classroom and on-track instruction.



“The program is designed for a boy or girl who hasn’t driven anything, not a go-kart, not a mini-bike,” Reid said. “We take them from 0 to 45 mph, as that’s the maximum speed of our karts. We pride ourselves on being very patient, very tolerant and very safety-conscious.”



NXG Academy participants who want to continue into advanced competition then are reviewed by Reid and his crew. Up to 10 competitors are selected to race in the NXG Grand Prix series, which consists of eight to 10 races from April through September on temporary road courses at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Purdue University.







About NXG Youth Motorsports

NXG Youth Motorsports (NXG), an experiential academy for life-skill development, and its programs featuring science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), create opportunities and experiences for its youth participants through motorsports while focusing on minority students from underrepresented communities.

Please visit the NXG Youth Motorsports website for program applications, requirements and more information: www.nxgyouth.org.

About Honda Performance Development:

Honda Performance Development, Inc., (HPD) has a rich heritage creating, manufacturing, and supporting Honda Racing and Acura Motorsports customers since 1993. From pinnacle racing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMSA Sports Cars to commercial racing programs, HPD powers the dreams of professional and amateur racers from age 4 to 40+. HPD is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and leads all of Honda and Acura’s high-performance racing programs in North America. HPD specializes in the design and development of powertrain, chassis, electronics, and performance parts, as well as technical and race support. HPD offers parts and race support to Honda and Acura amateur and professional motorsport racers, and is continually expanding its palette of racing programs that make Honda racing products available to all racing styles, from karting and Quarter Midgets to the highest levels of pro racing.

For more information about HPD and the company’s racing product lines, please visit: http://hpd.honda.com.

About Honda Power Equipment

Honda Power Equipment, a business unit of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., markets a complete range of outdoor power equipment, including outboard marine engines, general purpose engines, generators, walk-behind and robotic lawn mowers, pumps, snow blowers, tillers and trimmers for commercial, rental and residential applications.

For more information about Honda Power Equipment, visit: https://powerequipment.honda.com