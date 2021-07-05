Mid-Ohio
Date: Sunday, July 4th
Round: 10/17
Race laps: 80 laps
Total race distance: 180.64 miles/290.71 km
Length: 2.25 miles/3.63 km
Number of turns: 13
|Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Starting Position: 20th
Finishing Position: 8th
Championship: 2nd, 345 points
“Eighth place is a lot better than where we started in 20th. We had a great start and then just kind of got stuck there. I didn’t have much more pace than the guys in front of me so it was really tough to get by. I think the team did a good job saving points for the championship. We were able to keep ourselves in second place but we need make our way back into the fight for first. Palou has been very strong but we have six more chances. I’m sure I’m going to claw my way back to the front.”
Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Starting Position: 13th
Finishing Position: 23rd
Championship: 25th, 94 points
“It was another tough day, getting spun out in the first corner. I was kind of avoiding the guys in front of me spinning and I think someone went into my rear and broke the right-rear suspension. I limped back to pit lane but the car was really damaged in the floor and suspension. The No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP team did a really good job to fix it but we didn’t have anything being a lap down. Tough day, really thought we would get a break, but we will be ready to get them in Nashville.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“Today was okay. Certainly very disappointed again in the result of the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. What a string of bad luck there to start the race; get hit and then be in recovery mode from there on out. Certainly it isn’t from a lack of trying or effort. Everybody on that side is doing a really good job trying to claw out of this hole. We will get there and obviously use the break to evaluate anything there to make that better.
From Pato and the No. 5 side, it was just a long race with a lot of yellows in the beginning, but nothing that was going to help us from a strategy perspective. We had to rely on in and out laps and pit stops, all the traditional things to get you to move to the front. The boys in the pit lane and Pato did a good job and we pretty much maximized what today was going to give us. So eighth, good points not great points but points nonetheless.
We will take the break to evaluate where we are at to see where we are weak and strong and try to sure up those areas to have a strong package to push at the end of the season.”