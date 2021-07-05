“Today was okay. Certainly very disappointed again in the result of the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. What a string of bad luck there to start the race; get hit and then be in recovery mode from there on out. Certainly it isn’t from a lack of trying or effort. Everybody on that side is doing a really good job trying to claw out of this hole. We will get there and obviously use the break to evaluate anything there to make that better.



From Pato and the No. 5 side, it was just a long race with a lot of yellows in the beginning, but nothing that was going to help us from a strategy perspective. We had to rely on in and out laps and pit stops, all the traditional things to get you to move to the front. The boys in the pit lane and Pato did a good job and we pretty much maximized what today was going to give us. So eighth, good points not great points but points nonetheless.



We will take the break to evaluate where we are at to see where we are weak and strong and try to sure up those areas to have a strong package to push at the end of the season.”