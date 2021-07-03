Mid-Ohio
Date: Sunday, July 4th
Round: 10/17
Race laps: 80 laps
Total race distance: 180.64 miles/290.71 km
Length: 2.25 miles/3.63 km
Number of turns: 13
Remaining session start times:
- Green Flag: Sunday, 12:00 – 1:45 p.m. ET
TUNE IN:
- Sunday, 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC
|Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
|Practice 2: 10th, 1:06.6815
Qualifying:Round 1, Group 1: 7th, 1:06.7898
Starting Position: 13th
Practice 3: 22nd, 1:09.3263
“The Arrow McLaren SP cars definitely have potential but we still have some work to do for tomorrow. I was just on the edge of getting into the Fast 12 in qualifying but we missed it by one position. Pato seems to be pretty happy with his car so we will work with him tonight to make the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet faster for the race tomorrow. We will come back stronger and I’m excited for the race.”
Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet
Practice 2: 1st, 1:06.0911
Qualifying :Round 1, Group 2: 10th, 1:06.8679
Starting Position: 20th
Practice 3: 11th, 1:08.5673
“We have a fast car, so tomorrow we are going to have fun passing cars. I think we can really attack and make our way forward. We might need help with yellows to kind of make the pack tight again. I’m really looking forward to tomorrow. Arrow McLaren SP has what it takes to make some moves in the race.”
|Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP
|“The Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolets are good cars but we just didn’t do the best job in qualifying to maximize their potential. Unfortunately, we are starting toward the back of the pack but I know that we can get both cars to the front. It’s going to be difficult but we are going to give it our best shot with strategy and driving. It should be an exciting race tomorrow at Mid-Ohio, that’s for sure.”