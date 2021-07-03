Practice 2: 10th, 1:06.6815

Qualifying:Round 1, Group 1: 7th, 1:06.7898

Starting Position: 13th

Practice 3: 22nd, 1:09.3263



“The Arrow McLaren SP cars definitely have potential but we still have some work to do for tomorrow. I was just on the edge of getting into the Fast 12 in qualifying but we missed it by one position. Pato seems to be pretty happy with his car so we will work with him tonight to make the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet faster for the race tomorrow. We will come back stronger and I’m excited for the race.”