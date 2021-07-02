Plainfield, IL (July 1, 2021) – Dale Coyne Racing with RWR driver Romain Grosjean is looking to pick up where he left off two weekends ago as he enters this weekend’s Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The driver of the #51 Nurtec ODT Honda drove hard from start to finish at the last NTT INDYCAR SERIES round at Road America, passing cars left and right as he made his way to a top five finish.

In preparation for Mid-Ohio, Grosjean was able to discover the elevation changes, high-speed corners, flowing corners and tight corners of the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course last week during a one-day test.

“I’m looking forward to the weekend. We had a good testing session at Mid-Ohio last week, which was great. It allowed me to discover the track. It really feels like a roller coaster! I had a lot of fun. The weather is not amazing yet, but I think it will get better for the weekend,” said Grosjean. “I’m excited for this fourth of July weekend and hopefully we can keep things going after our performance in the #51 Nurtec ODT Honda a couple of weekends ago.”

In his six starts so far this season, Grosjean has a best finish of second and a pole, both claimed at the GMR Grand Prix in May. Overall, he’s also started in the top seven in five events and has two top-five and three top ten finishes.

As announced last week, Indy Lights Graduate Ryan Norman will be making his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut as Grosjean’s Dale Coyne Racing with RWR teammate this weekend aboard the #52 KOINU INO / EVO entry.

Both drivers will get a Friday afternoon practice session, from 2:30pm to 3:15pm Eastern time with Practice 2 going green on Saturday, July 3 at 9:05am ET. Qualifying for Round 10 of the 2021 season will start later that day at Noon ET and will be followed by final practice later in the day at 3:30pm.

All practice sessions and qualifying will be streamed live on Peacock with qualifying also broadcast on a tape delay on NBCSN.

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will go green Sunday, July 4 at 12:05pm ET and will be broadcast live on NBC starting at Noon ET.