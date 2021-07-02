CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

HONDA INDY 200 AT MID-OHIO

MID-OHIO SPORTS CAR COURSE IN LEXINGTON, OHIO

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

JULY 2-4

RACE 10 OF 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON

Chevrolet aiming to add to road course victory total

Team Chevy welcomes VeeKay and Rosenqvist back to lineup

DETROIT (July 1, 2021) – Team Chevy will be buoyed by the return of talented drivers Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist for the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. The 80-lap race on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is scheduled for Sunday, July 4.

VeeKay was cleared by the INDYCAR medical staff to drive the No. 21 Sonax/Autogeek Chevrolet for Ed Carpenter Racing. VeeKay, 20, who in May earned his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES victory and became the youngest front-row starter in the history of the Indianapolis 500, underwent outpatient surgery June 15 to repair a collarbone fracture sustained in a cycling accident June 14.

“I am very excited to race this weekend at Mid-Ohio, especially after missing the last race at Road America,” VeeKay said. “I have been working incredibly hard on my recovery, doing all kinds of treatment. I feel I will be right back at the level I was before.”

Rosenqvist was cleared by the INDYCAR medical team to drive the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet after missing the past two races because of an on-track incident June 12 at Belle Isle.

“I am fully ready to get out there and push to the limit again, and I really can’t wait,” he said.

Said Chevrolet INDYCAR program manager Rob Buckner: “We are first and foremost thankful that Rinus and Felix have no lingering effects of their incidents and are cleared to compete for Team Chevy this weekend. They are important members of their respective teams, and we look forward to continuing the prosperous relationships we have built and supporting both drivers to the best of our abilities.”

Rosenqvist’s teammate, Pato O’Ward, a two-time winner and two-time pole sitter this season in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, will look to retake the championship points lead at the venerable road course.

Team Chevy has four wins, eight poles and 20 top-five finishes in the 10 races at Mid-Ohio since its return to manufacturer competition in 2012. Will Power won the first race of the 2020 doubleheader, and since 2012 the diver of the No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet has accrued four pole starts and seven top-five finishes – including an agonizing three runner-up finishes.

Teammate Josef Newgarden, who closely followed Power across the finish line in Race 1 last year, won in 2017. Both are looking for their first victory of the season. Mechanical issues at Detroit and Road America in June stymied strong runs for both NTT INDYCAR SERIES champions.

“The good news is over the last few events is we’ve shown up with quick race cars,” Buckner said. “Having been involved in motorsports for such a long time, if you keep showing up with fast race cars, eventually it’s going to be your day. We’re so close to getting a win with them; it just seems like the last few events haven’t unfolded in our favor.”

Newgarden, who will drive the No. 2 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet, earned the NTT Pole Award and led the most laps in each of the past two races. On-track issues arising late in both races relegated the Tennessee resident to second- and 21st-place finishes.

“I think we have fast cars; it’s just not working out right now. But now we will claw. We will claw our way back,” said Newgarden, who has collected three runner-up finishes this season.

Power, driving the No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet, placed third at Road America to buoy his spirits after an issue during a red flag period in Race 1 at Belle Isle negated the impressive drive to his 40th career victory.

NBC will telecast the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio live at noon ET Sunday, July 4. The 80-lap/180.6-mile race will also be broadcast live on INDYCAR Radio Network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, Indycar.com, and on the INDYCAR Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. Practice and qualifications will stream on Peacock.

Team Chevy will be represented by:

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Dalton Kellett, No. 4 K-Line Insulators AJ Foyt Racing

Sebastien Bourdais, No. 14 ROKiT AJ Foyt Racing

Arrow McLaren SP

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP

Carlin

Max Chilton, No. 59 Gallagher Carlin

Ed Carpenter Racing

Conor Daly, No. 20 U.S. Air Force

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Sonax/Autogeek

Team Penske

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 XPEL Team Penske

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 PPG Team Penske

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske

Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Menards Team Penske

Chevrolet IndyCar V6 Year-By-Year Results since 2012

2021 ­– 3 wins, 4 poles in 9 races

Wins – Pato O’Ward (Texas2, Detroit2); Rinus VeeKay (Indy RC1). Pole – Pato O’Ward (Barber Motorsports Park, Detroit); Josef Newgarden (Detroit2, Road America).

2020 – 7 wins, 11 poles in 14 races

Wins – Simon Pagenaud (Iowa1); Josef Newgarden (Iowa2, St. Louis2, Indy RC2, St. Petersburg); Will Power (Mid-Ohio1, Indy RC3, St. Petersburg). Poles – Josef Newgarden (Texas, Road America1, Iowa2), Will Power (Indianapolis road course, St. Louis1, Mid-Ohio1, Indy RC3; St. Petersburg), Pato O’Ward (Road America2), Conor Daly (Iowa1), Rinus VeeKay (Indy road course October)

2019 – 9 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Driver/owner championship (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske); Indianapolis 500 win (Simon Pagenaud)

2018 – 6 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Indianapolis 500 win (Will Power)

2017 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 17 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske)

2016 – 14 wins, 13 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Simon Pagenaud/Roger Penske)

2015 – 10 wins, 16 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Scott Dixon/Chip Ganassi);

Indianapolis 500 win (Juan Pablo Montoya). First manufacturer to capture all titles since Chevrolet returned to INDYCAR in 2012

2014 – 12 wins, 14 poles in 18 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Will Power/Roger Penske)

2013 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 19 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; Indianapolis 500 win (Tony Kanaan)

2012 – 11 wins, 10 poles in 15 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Ryan Hunter-Reay/Michael Andretti)

Total – 92 wins, 103 earned poles in 158 races