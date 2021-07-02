2021 Indy 200

Arrow McLaren SP Race Preview

Mid-Ohio

Date: Sunday, July 4th

Round: 10/17

Race laps: 80 laps

Total race distance: 180.64 miles/290.71 km

Length: 2.25 miles/3.63 km

Number of turns: 13

Session start times:

Practice 1 : Friday, 2:30 – 3:15 p.m. ET

Friday, 2:30 – 3:15 p.m. ET Practice 2 : Saturday, 9:05 – 9:50 a.m. ET

: Saturday, 9:05 – 9:50 a.m. ET Qualifying: Saturday, 12:00 – 1:10 p.m. ET

Saturday, 12:00 – 1:10 p.m. ET Final Practice : Saturday, 3:30 – 4:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, 3:30 – 4:00 p.m. ET Green Flag: Sunday, 12:00 – 1:45 p.m. ET

TUNE IN:

Sunday, 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet



“We are looking forward to taking the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship fight to Mid-Ohio. It’s a track that always produces some great racing so it should be a fun weekend! I’m really happy to have my teammate back and can’t wait to see Felix return to racing. Let’s see what Arrow McLaren SP can do at Mid-Ohio.”

Felix Rosenqvist – No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

“I’m thrilled to be back racing this weekend at Mid-Ohio. I have been so well taken care of after the accident and I would like to thank Dr. Billows and the entire INDYCAR Medical Team for their professionalism in getting me back in racing shape. I am fully ready to get out there and push to the limit again, and I really can’t wait!”

Taylor Kiel – President, Arrow McLaren SP

“The entire team is happy to have Felix back for Mid-Ohio. I want to thank the INDYCAR Medical Team for helping us make sure he is back to 100 percent and ready to race. This is always a great track to race at, close to our home base in Indianapolis and featuring some of the best fans on the schedule. This is an important weekend for Arrow McLaren SP, as Pato looks to score important championship points and Felix looks to have a strong return. Looking forward to it.”